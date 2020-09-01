OKAUCHEE — Boats on Okauchee Lake aren’t exactly an uncommon sight, but on Saturday those that took to the water did so in political solidarity and in support of President Donald Trump’s re-election.
Republicans and Trump supporters from throughout the region gathered at the Golden Mast Inn Saturday afternoon before boarding their respective boats and participating in an aquatic parade for the incumbent president. Most attendees came dressed in the colors of the American flag, and some of the boats were decorated for the occasion, with “Make America Great Again” flags a common sight as well as more remarkable ones such as a sternmounted cardboard cutout of the president giving two thumbs up and a billboard of the Republican elephant sporting Trump’s characteristic haircut.
Trump merchandise was for sale in town nearby as well as signable petitions for the effort to recall Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat. Some people did not get on boats but instead watched the parade from the shore.
“What a great way to support President Trump and carry him on to victory,” said Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who is on the ballot to succeed longtime Republican Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner in November. “I know the Trump team has been working hard to pull this together.”
Fitzgerald said the Senate would “gavel in” during the special session called by Evers Monday on police reform, but would have to “work through” the pieces of legislation on the table. “Hopefully we’ll pull something together,” he said.
Fitzgerald was accompanied by former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker on one of the parade boats as well as Assembly Rep. Barb Dittrich, ROconomowoc.
State Sens. Chris Kapenga and Steve Nass also attended the event.
Candee Arndt, Wisconsin state director for the Trump Victory Finance Committee, said she had the idea for the event after being in Florida and realizing the Trump boat parades there could be held in Wisconsin too. Golden Mast Inn owners Marijo and Hans Weissgerber organized the event with Arndt. A parallel private event was held inside the Golden Mast, which had limited attendance due to COVID-19 precautions.
“Nobody is more energetic than Okauchee Lake and the people of Okauchee Lake,” Hans Weissgerber said.
Arndt was pleased with the “fabulous” turnout of what she estimated to be around 200 boats on the lake. She passed out “Keep America Great” hats to some attendees and said there will be another boat parade in Green Bay Sep. 12.
One of the attendees to receive a hat was Joe Mei, of the Oconomowoc area, who said he was
motivated to come out to support Donald Trump and patriotism.
“This is a peaceful parade,” he said. “We love our country, we love our president.”
After the parade, Fitzgerald and Walker spoke from the gazebo at the Golden Mast, with the smaller private crowd on the raised patio with them and a much larger crowd listening below.
“We can do this; It can happen,” Fitzgerald said. “Things are breaking our way right now, and that’s going to continue to happen for the next 60 days.”
Walker criticized former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s decision not to attend the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in person over coronavirus precautions. “We need a 2012 turnout, not a 2018 turnout,” Walker said. “We knew what was at stake in that recall election... “If we carry this state with a convincing win for the president and vice president, we can elect enough Republicans to have a veto-proof majority in the state Assembly and the state Senate.”
Waukesha County Republican Party Chairman Terry Dittrich thanked the “Trump armada” for making the parade happen, and said Waukesha County will be “ground zero” for the upcoming election. He encouraged everyone to get involved.
Getting involved, and a sense of urgency, seems to be things both parties agree on currently.
“Don’t think about 64 days until Election Day,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler, on Twitter. “Think about 17 days until absentee ballots drop in Wisconsin.”