FILE - In this May 5, 2020 file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his plan for the gradual reopening of California businesses during a news conference at the Display California store in Sacramento, Calif. While President Donald Trump claims mail-in voting is ripe for fraud and “cheaters,” his reelection campaign and state allies are scrambling to launch operations meant to help their voters cast ballots in the mail. Newsom, a Democrat, has announced that the state’s 20.6 million voters will be mailed ballots before Election Day. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)