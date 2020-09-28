Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.