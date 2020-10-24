WAUKESHA — President Donald Trump framed the election between him and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden as a choice between “a Trump super recovery or a Biden depression” at his rally in Waukesha on Saturday.
Trump, speaking before a crowd at the Waukesha County Airport, said “it’s the choice between a Trump boom and a Biden lockdown.” He also spoke at a rally in Ohio before coming to Wisconsin Saturday.
Trump criticized Democratic governors and their coronavirus policies. “On Nov. 4 they’ll announce ‘we’re open for business,’” he said, adding that he took issue with young people being counted as COVID-19 cases because of their high survival rate and cases being a primary metric of measuring the virus’ spread.
“If we did half the testing, we’d have half the cases,” Trump said. “Cases, cases always cases.”
The U.S. coronavirus caseload on Saturday reached more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.
The U.S. death toll is now 223,995, according to the COVID-19 Dashboard published by Johns Hopkins University. The total U.S. caseload reported on the site Friday was 83,757, topping the 77,362 cases reported on July 16.
Before Trump took the stage, Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, and Ambassador Richard Grenell warmed up the crowd with speeches of their own.
Fitzgerald, who is running to succeed retiring longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls, in Congress, criticized Biden, as well as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he called a “pain in the butt obstructionist.”
“We need to get rid of Tony Evers,” Fitzgerald said. “It’ll happen soon, or it’ll happen two years from now.” A recall effort against Evers is underway, but it’s unclear at this point if enough signatures have been gathered to hold a recall election.
Steil said that while Trump may be behind in the polls, the energy of those who came out to see him Saturday was evidence of his support. “Look at the energy of this crowd,” he said. “We need four more years of President Trump.”
Steil’s call for another term won chants of “four more years” from the crowd.
Steil asked who had already voted, who would vote early next week and who would vote on Election Day. Each question received cheers from the crowd, but the cheer for Election Day voting was the loudest.
Grenell was also critical of Pelosi, and called for U.S. federal agencies to be headquartered in places other than Washington D.C.
A Trump supporter from Racine, Steve Wright, said he came out with his 17-year-old son who wanted to attend a Trump rally, their first ever.
“It’s really his position on all the issues,” Wright said of his preference for Trump in the election. “We just trust him to do the right thing.”
Wright said abortion is an important issue for his family, which was also a factor in supporting Trump. “He has shown himself as someone who protects the unborn and we thank him for that,” he said.
Waukesha County Judge and former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel emphasized he was attending the rally as an individual and Trump supporter.
“Every person here matters, the more people that we get out the more we lift this message up that America is thriving,” he said. “Donald Trump should get four more years because of the successes he showed.”
Schimel said during a second Trump term, he said he’d like to see the president get control of the national deficit. “I believe he will,” he said. “He’s a businessman, he knows that you can’t run upside down forever.”
Cris Korytkowski of Waukesha said she attended the rally because she is "so excited for President Trump to be elected again.” Korytkowski said she supports him for his stances on health care and support of military, police, mayors and governors. "He's a man of the people," she said.
Ellen Butler of Brookfield attended the rally with Jenna Butler and Rayna Lusaka, both sixth-graders. Ellen Butler said they came out because they like how Trump gets things done. Some issues she cited were job creation and peace treaties.
Lusaka said she supported Trump. "I want him, people are here supporting him," Lusaka said.
Paula Chycinski of the Town of Lisbon said she came out to support Trump because at 62 years old, it could be the first and last time she gets to see a president. She was also wearing a Trump hat and face mask.
Chycinski also said as a former member of law enforcement, she likes how Trump supports law enforcement and the armed forces. “I think he's for the people and he's thinking outside the box, " she said.
Trump emphasized the importance of the voters’ decision on Election Day. “This is going to be, in my opinion, the most important election in the history of our country,” he said. “This country will never be a socialist nation... We’re going to support our police, protect our Second Amendment (and) defend our borders.”