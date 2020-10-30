Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announces the gray wolf's recovery "a milestone of success" during a stop at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Bloomington, Minn. The move stripped Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves in most of the U.S., ending longstanding federal safeguards and putting states and tribes in charge of overseeing the predators. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)