WAUKESHA – Before President Donald Trump took the stage at Waukesha County Airport Saturday, Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and Ambassador Richard Grenell warmed up the crowd with speeches of their own.
Fitzgerald, who is running to succeed retiring longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner R - WI-05, in congress, criticized Democratic Presidential Nominee former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who he called a “pain in the butt obstructionist.”
“We need to get rid of Tony Evers,” Fitzgerald said. “It’ll happen soon, or it’ll happen two years from now.” A recall effort against Evers is underway, but it’s unclear at this point if enough signatures have been gathered to hold a recall election.
Steil said that while Trump may be behind in the polls, the energy of those who came out to see him Saturday was evidence to his support. “Look at the energy of this crowd,” he said. “We need four more years of President Trump.”
Steil’s call for another term won chants of “four more years” from the crowd.
Steil asked who had already voted and who would vote early next week and who would vote on Election Day. All questions received cheers from the crowd, but the cheer for Election Day voting was the loudest. He called on them to vote down ballot too to “put check on Governor Tony Evers.”
Grenell was also critical of Pelosi, and called for U.S. federal agencies to be headquartered in places other than Washington D.C.
One local supporter from Racine, Steve Wright, said he came out with his 17-year-old son who wanted to attend a Trump rally, their first ever.
“It’s really his position on all the issues,” Wright said of his preference for Trump in the election. “We just trust him to do the right thing.”
Wright said abortion is an important issue for his family, which was also a factor in supporting Trump. “He has shown himself as someone who protects the unborn and we thank him for that,” he said.
Trump is expected to begin his speech at 7 p.m.