Valentine’s Day can feel like it has crept up out of nowhere this year. While COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, there are plenty of safe ways to try something new and have fun this Valentine’s Day weekend. Here are 5 things you and a loved one can enjoy.
Create your own floral arrangement
A bouquet of flowers is a Valentine’s Day staple. Have you ever tried making your own? Shady Lane Greenhouse, W172-N7388 Shady Lane, in Menomonee Falls is offering a Valentine’s Day workshop to teach you how to create your very own fragrant floral arrangement on Saturday.
“I think people really appreciate doing it themselves, trying it themselves; saying that, even if they thought that they couldn’t do it or couldn’t ever do it, that it really turns out nice,” said Heidi Hornung, manager and workshop teacher at Shady Lane Greenhouse.
Beginners and experienced florists alike are welcome to attend the workshop to create a gift for a loved one or an arrangement of their own.
“We’re really doing it to have fun and to get together,” Hornung said.
The workshop is $30 for non-garden club members and $25 for members. Call 262-251-1660 to reserve your spot.
Try hot yoga
Experience the benefits of hot yoga with your partner, friend or family member at Sweat Shop Hot Yoga, N48-W36115 E. Wisconsin Ave., Town of Oconomowoc, at their Valentine’s Day Partner Yoga class on Sunday.
“Practicing in hot yoga is an incredible low impact workout that can help increase strength and improve flexibility,” said Christina Limbach, owner of Sweat Shop Hot Yoga. “Along with the physical benefits of practicing hot yoga, there are several mental health benefits, such as reducing stress and anxiety, feeling more relaxed and aiding in more restful sleep.”
Limbach says partners will leave the class feeling completely rejuvenated.
“Practicing yoga with a loved one is a fun way to spend quality time together while improving trust and communication,” Limbach said. “Practicing with a partner can also help deepen stretches, improve balance, posture and alignment and find a deeper connection with one another.”
Partners will also be able to enjoy refreshments and snacks. To register for a class, go to www.vagaro.com/sweatshophotyoga.
Book your own bubble
Outdoor dining is still possible in the cold weather in one of Bass Bay Brewhouse’s Bubbles on the Bay, S79-W15851 Aud Mar Drive, Muskego.
Book your own enclosed, heated, transparent structure with a view of the lake for up to eight people. A reservation includes the Chef’s Special Valentine’s Day spread and a wide range of drink options.
Reserve your spot for either Feb. 12, 13 or 14 at https://bassbay.resova.us.
Enjoy painting with your kids
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your little ones at Fisk Avenue, 840 N. Grand Ave. in Waukesha, at their Kids Valentine’s Day Workshop on Saturday. Children will be able to paint on their own 8x10 canvas with Valentine’s Day-themed stencils and washable acrylic paints.
“Our instructor wanted to start children’s classes as a way to give children a creative outlet to teach and inspire kids’ creativity,” said owner Joel Ellington of the workshop’s instructor.
Social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced to create a COVIDsafe environment, while also encouraging children to relax and have fun.
“Our classes are very laid back,” Ellington said. “At a typical children’s class, we offer a large variety of paints, painting utensils and stencils the kids can choose from. We like to create an environment where it is OK to be messy and have fun.”
Snacks and juice boxes are provided as children wait for their creation to dry. Tickets are $25 at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/fisk-avenue-24401037926.
Wine and dessert tasting
Treat yourself to wine, macarons, chocolate and more at Nicole’s Third Ward Social, 333 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee at their Valentine’s Day Wine and Dessert Tasting.
“Guests can enjoy the change of scenery from home, but will still feel cozy and comfortable in Nicole’s Third Ward Social’s lounge-styled event space,” said Sara Rupnick, director of special events for Nicole’s Third Ward Social. “Each group will have their own couch, distanced from other groups. With candles and music plus the wine and desserts, it’s a perfect atmosphere for a romantic Valentine’s Day date.”
In addition to dessert-tasting, guests can also order a charcuterie board to add to the experience.
Rupnick said that Nicole’s Third Ward Social takes COVID-19 safety seriously, spacing out the event over two days with three different seating times per day.
“There will only be space for seven tables at each seating, allowing us to make sure that there is more than enough room for guests to be socially distanced,” Rupnick said. “Event space will be thoroughly cleaned between seatings. Masks are required at all times, except for when guests are seated at their own tables.”
You can make sure your spot is reserved at www.nicolesthirdwardsocial.com.