Twitter adds ’glorifying violence’ warning to Trump tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter has added a warning to one of President
Donald Trump’s tweets about protests in Minneapolis, saying it
violated the platform’s rules about ‘‘glorifying violence.‘‘
Trump, a prolific Twitter user, has been at war with the company
since earlier this week, when it for the first time applied fact
checks to two of his tweets. Those were about mail-in ballots.
The third tweet to be flagged came amid days of violent protests
over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded
for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.
‘‘These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I
won’t let that happen,’’ Trump tweeted about the protesters. ‘‘Just
spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him
all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the
looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!’’
Twitter did not remove the tweet, saying it had determined it might
be in the public interest to have it remain accessible. It does that
only for tweets by elected and government officials. But the tweet
was hidden so that a user looking at Trump’s timeline would have to
click on the warning to see the original tweet.
‘‘We’ve taken action in the interest of preventing others from
being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on
Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see
the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public
importance,’’ Twitter said on its communications account.
A tweet using the same language as Trump’s was later posted on the
official White House Twitter account, and Twitter eventually put a
warning on that too.
The earlier tweets that Twitter flagged were not hidden but did
come with an option to ‘‘get the facts about mail-in ballots,‘‘ a
link that led to fact checks and news stories by media organizations.
Those tweets called mail-in ballots ‘‘fraudulent’’ and predicted that
‘‘mail boxes will be robbed,’’ among other things.
Twitter’s decision to flag Trump’s tweets came as the president
continued to use the platform to push a debunked conspiracy theory
accusing MSNBC host and former congressman Joe Scarborough of killing
a staffer in his Florida congressional office in 2001. Medical
officials determined the staffer had an undiagnosed heart condition,
passed out and hit her head as she fell.
Scarborough, who was in Washington, not Florida, at the time, has
urged the president to stop his baseless attacks. The staffer’s
husband also recently demanded that Twitter remove the tweets. The
company issued a statement expressing its regret to the husband but
so far has taken no other action.
On Thursday, Trump targeted Twitter and other social media
companies by signing an executive order challenging the laws that
generally protect them from liability for material users post on
their platforms.
The order directs executive branch agencies to ask independent rule-
making agencies including the Federal Communications Commission and
the Federal Trade Commission to study whether they can place new
regulations on the companies, though experts express doubts much can
be done without an act of Congress.
The president and fellow conservatives have claimed for years that
Silicon Valley tech companies are biased against them. But there is
no evidence for this, and while the executives and many employees of
Twitter, Facebook and Google may lean liberal, the companies have
stressed they have no business interest in favoring one political
party over the other.