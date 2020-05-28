Two dead after suspected murder/suicide

WAUKESHA — A suspected murder/suicide which resulted in two dead, an adult male and an adult female, was reported at the 900 block of Lawndale Avenue at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday.
A firearm was found on the scene.
The Waukesha Police Department responded to the 911 call and found the victims deceased upon arrival.
“There was a male caller, in the background there was a hysterical female,” Lt. Jerry Habanek said.
Habanek said both of the victims were in their mid-30’s.
The identities of the victims were not released Wednesday.
Habanek said the investigation is still ongoing and they have reason to believe it was a murder/suicide based on the initial investigation.
“There were two people and one gun and nobody else involved,” he said.
They are unsure how the caller was related to the victims.
“We’re not sure if they’re technically related or not, but both of them are friends of the victims,” he said.
Habanek said the Police Department has not responded to any prior incidents at the victims’ residence.
“My understanding from speaking to neighbors is that they had recently moved in, but we haven’t had any issues.”
Habanek said he is uncertain if the incident was related to domestic violence.
“I’m not sure of (the victims’) relationship yet,” he said. “In all probability yes, but I don’t have confirmation on that.”
Habanek said the department is unsure which of the victims used the weapon. Both of the victims are believed to have been deceased around the same time.
Habanek said after speaking with neighbors, they reported they did not hear any gunshots.
Friends and family of the victims were outside the residence Wednesday evening.
In a press release, the Waukesha Police Department reported that they are working in cooperation with the District Attorney’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office on the investigation.
The press release said the incident is isolated and the department is not looking for any additional suspects.
The incident occurred across from and one block away from ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Ann Dee Allen, media relations and content strategist at ProHealth Care, said the hospital was not affected Wednesday.