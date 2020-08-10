Two dogs and a tortoise rescued from porch fire

WAUKESHA — After a house fire in Waukesha started on the back porch of a residence and spread along the entire back of the building, the Waukesha Fire Department was able to rescue the family’s pet turtle and extinguish the fire Saturday afternoon.
Rabia Malik and Kylie Gall said they were home at the time of the fire located on the 800 block of Oakland Avenue.
Malik said she was getting ready to leave for work and Gall was laying on the floor when they noticed the blaze.
“The back deck started on fire,” Malik said. “I saw it through the window.”
Malik said she called the fire department.
“My neighbor put a hose on it to try to contain it until they got here, he did his best,” she said.
Malik said they evacuated the house, bringing their dogs along with them.
“We forgot about the turtle, he was in the front room and we couldn’t get over there, but the fire department got him out,” she said.
The turtle, named Ivan, ‘A Russian tortoise,’ according to Gall, has been a family pet for two years.
“We were very grateful that we caught it before it entered the house so we could get everybody out safely,” Malik said.
Malik said they expect the damage to be a full rebuild because of the smoke and water damage throughout the house.
The cause for the fire is undetermined.
To view the Go Fund Me organized online by Malik’s sister-in-law, visit: https://bit.ly/2FegF1j.