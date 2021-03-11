WEST BEND — The schedule of events for this year’s Washington County Fair is slowly being unveiled this week by fair officials. According to the official website for the annual event, being held this year from July 20 to July 25, LANCO with special guest Rayne Johnson is set to perform July 22.
“LANCO continues to pave its course after the success of their two-time platinum multi-week radio chart-topper ‘Greatest Love Story’ and critically acclaimed gold hit ‘Born to Love You,’” reads the Washington County Fair Park webpage. “The five-man band’s No. One selling debut and coming-of-age album, HALLELUJAH NIGHTS, made LANCO the first country group to debut on the Billboard Country albums charts at No. One in 10 years with their coming-of-age album.”
Tickets are on sale now for this event and range from $20-$30.
Second headliner Brantley Gilbert, with a special guest to be announced, will perform on Saturday, July 24.
“For Gilbert, who’s done USO Tours, put together and headlined a benefit show for 80,000 on the river bank in Chattanooga after a sniper killed five servicemen at a recruiting facility, met with countless Make-A-Wish kids and wrote the #1 ‘One Hell of an Amen’ to celebrate a life lost after a hard fight to cancer and a pair of friends – one who died in the other’s arms – in the Middle East, it’s how we hold each other up that matters,” reads the website.
Tickets for this show are also on sale and range from $30-$40. They can be purchased at www.wcfairpark.com/fair/vip-concerttickets/.
“Our Board of Directors has voted that we are moving forward with the 2021 Fair to be held July 20-25 as a full fair. I’m not sure yet of any mitigation measures that will be in place at that time but short of a shut down, the show will go on,” Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center Executive Director Kellie Boone previously said.