WEST BEND — Four candidates will run for two seats on the West Bend School District Board of Education for the spring election on April 5, including two incumbents and two newcomers.
Current board Vice President Paul Fischer and Clerk Erin Dove had both filed to run again when paperwork was due Tuesday. Candidates John Donaldson and Melanie Ehrgott will also appear on the ballot.
The School Board is made up of seven members. Each member serves a three-year term. The terms of those elected in April will expire in 2025.
Voting registration can be completed online at myvote.wi.gov, at a resident’s municipal clerk’s office or at the polling place on election day. Absentee ballot requests and a sample ballot can also be found online.
Constituents can contact their municipal clerk to determine their polling location, check their municipality’s website for a list of polling places or access the information at myvote.wi.gov. Some residents’ polling places may have changed this year due to redistricting following the 2020 U.S. Census results.