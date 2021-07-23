WAUKESHA — Two men were taken into custody Friday after an alleged disorderly incident near Fleetfoot Drive and Mohawk Lane in Waukesha this morning at 10:58 a.m.
According to Sgt. Dave Wanner, two men in their 20’s were involved in a fight with a weapon believed to be a screw driver, which was not used but displayed.
Wanner said there were no injuries caused by the incident. The Waukesha Police Department originally responded to what was believed to be a stabbing incident.
One of the men was arrested by the New Berlin Police Department at about 11:13 a.m. traveling eastbound on National Avenue and Beloit Road in New Berlin after he had left the scene in Waukesha, according to a department press release. The suspect was arrested without incident after a high-risk traffic stop.