Two people killed at Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC - Two people at the Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc have been killed and the suspect has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, according to a press release from the police department.
At 10:32 p.m. Tuesday, the Oconomowoc Police Department received a 911 call reporting a possible industrial accident at the distribution center, 1111 Delafield Road, but officers quickly learned that foul play was involved, according to the release.
Upon arriving at the center, officers found a person who was pulseless and not breathing. A short time later, a second patient was found who was also pulseless and not breathing. Life saving measures were conducted but were unsuccessful, according to the release.
A potential suspect was located in Milwaukee County and a police pursuit ensued. When the suspect vehicle crashed, the possible suspect was pronounced dead on the scene from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.
The investigation is ongoing and a press conference is expected later this morning.
District 4 Alderman John Zapfel has released a statement on the shooting at Roundy's Distribution Center.
“I am devastated by the heartbreaking news of the shooting in Oconomowoc this morning, and I send my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed, and my well wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured," Zapfel said. "I thank the law enforcement of our community for working to keep us safe.”
Furthermore Alderman Kevin Ellis said "to the families that were affected by today's incident I'm so sorry. This has rocked Oconomowoc and our community. This doesn't happen here.
"I need to pray more for the protection for families in Oconomowoc and all of those associated with Roundy’s. I’m sorry that this has happened."