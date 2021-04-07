MILWAUKEE — Police say they have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a quadruple shooting Milwaukee's north side early Wednesday that left two people dead and two people injured.
A 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, died at the scene of the shooting outside a Citgo gas station about 12:30 a.m., officials said.
A 26-year-old Illinois man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman were wounded and taken to a hospital. There's no word yet on their condition.
Authorities said the shooting was the result of an argument, but did not elaborate on the arrest. Police said they are searching for other suspects.
Employees at the gas station tell WTMJ-TV the argument began inside the business and spilled outside before the gunfire erupted.