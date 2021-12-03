WAUKESHA — The Horizon West condominium building’s structural problems were revealed following storm damage, imminent collapse appears to have been avoided, and it’s unknown when or if residents can return, according to a press conference Friday.
Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard said as he pulled into his garage Thursday he received a call from a structural engineer warning a collapse “could occur at any time” and a “column (was) no longer braced.”
The potential collapse was regarding the six-story, 48 unit Horizon West condominium building at 315 North West Avenue. Due to possible collapse, the nearby 323 North West Avenue and 307 North West Avenue buildings were also evacuated.
As of noon Friday, “condo owner contractors have installed structural shoring on the building to provide some immediate structural integrity,” the city said in a press release. Howard said that shoring has made it safe to be around the building and from his understanding prevented imminent collapse.
Residents of nearby buildings will be allowed to reoccupy, but the “longterm prognosis” of the Horizon West building is still yet to be determined, Howard said. He added there will likely be an evaluation of what makes economic sense.
As of Friday afternoon, it was still not deemed safe to enter the Horizon West building, but Howard said the condo association will be responsible for developing a plan for residents to reenter and retrieve belongings. He said they’ll “allow access if it’s possible.”
The issue itself was deemed to be “mainly a rust problem,” Howard said, adding there were rusted structural members and water pooling.
A windstorm from years ago ripped material off the building, Howard said, likening the building and its deficiencies to an onion. “As things got peeled back we kept finding more and more problems,” he said.
When asked whether the structural problem which led to the the building’s evacuation would have been discovered without work being done on the building’s balconies following that wind damage, Howard said the damage “really exposed problems that were there that probably wouldn’t have been detected until something catastrophic happens with the balcony.”
When it comes to whether other city residents in buildings of a similar age should be concerned, Howard said he’s not qualified to make that evaluation but also said the construction of the Horizon West building was, to his understanding, “fairly unique.”
Both Howard and City Administrator Kevin Lahner emphasized the importance of proper building maintenance.
Timeline
According to a press release Friday, the city ordered Sept. 21 fencing be put up around the building due to “the worsening condition of the balconies and falling debris was dropping from the structures.” The condo association began removing the balconies in October.
“Removal of the balconies revealed deficiencies of the structural frame of the building as well as the structural columns,” the city said. “Additional inspections occurred by the Fire Department and the city’s third party independent structural engineer, and the engineer for the building throughout November.”
A Nov. 30 preliminary structural report by an independent structural engineer “revealed deficiencies in the load-bearing structure of the building,” the city said. “The city began discussions on appropriate next steps.”
“Upon additional site visits and analysis by the city, building engineer and independent structural engineer, the city received additional data late afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 2 which led to the conclusion that the building was unsafe to remain occupied,” the city said. “The city activated its Emergency Operations Center and oversaw the evacuation throughout the evening of Dec. 2.”
The city reports 65 total individuals were evacuated and 23 rooms were provided by the Salvation Army for temporary housing.
Locals affected
Tim Nauta, a Major with The Salvation Army, said the organization has been assisting about 20 families, currently housed at the Baymont Inn and Suites. “We were involved in some of the discussion before everything happened,” he said. “We were involved from the get-go, so to speak.”
Nauta emphasized the importance of not just offering shelter and food, but also chaplain services. “This is also a form of trauma,” he said. “People don’t know if they’re going to get their things back... it’s almost like a flood or fire in that sense.”
One of those people is Mark Schreiber, a West Horizon resident who until October was the vice president of the condo association. He said he learned of the need to evacuate “when they knocked on our door” and left with what belongings he could.
Schreiber is currently staying with family in Waukesha. He said there was awareness among residents of issues with the balconies but not structural damage. “I’m still processing, I don’t really know what to think yet,” he said.
Alicia Halvensleben, a candidate for the 11th aldermanic district seat in Waukesha, told The Freeman Thursday she was evacuated from her condominium unit. She is planning to stay with family for the time being.
"I got a call from my boyfriend, who I live with, and he said we have 15 minutes to get out of the building ... I raced back over and tried to get in," she said. "I was able to get in thankfully and just grab as much stuff as I possibly can because I don’t know if we’ll be able to get back (in)."
Halvensleben said she tried to grab her immediate essentials — including her toothbrush, clothes and more. She didn’t grab her keepsakes or pictures, she said.
Looking ahead
Howard said he’s not aware of any requirement for buildings to receive structural inspections, but he believes the fire department inspections of the building have still been taking place.
The city said in a press release Friday the condo association had attempted to hire contractors to “rectify the issues at the building.”
Lahner thanked first responders for their contributions over recent days and partners in neighboring communities. He also thanked the Salvation Army and the Red Cross. “Our heart goes out to the families that are involved,” he said.