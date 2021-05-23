Amber McCormack, a Mukwonago High senior, will be attending Loyola University in Chicago to study political science on the pre-law track — the next step in her goal to become a civil rights attorney. “It was extremely hard to get on campus and see the campuses,” she said of her college search. She ultimately decided Chicago was the right place for her for the internship and networking opportunities, but it also doesn’t hurt that the distance is an easy trip if she has to come back home on short notice.
“Who knows how long I could be online,” she said, of the prospect of schools suddenly switching again to virtual learning for a time.
For Derek Schiltz, another Mukwonago senior, having already seen the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and its business school made deciding to commit there an easier decision. He’ll be double majoring in actuarial science and business management and insurance.
“I had actually seen everything there was to see,” he said.
Retaking his ACT proved an ordeal, however. With cancellations in April, May and June, he finally got that done in September of last year.
Admission changes
For the first time, the Common Application that allows students to apply to multiple institutions at the same time added an optional space so students can explain in 250 words or less the pandemic’s impacts.
Colleges have been eager to work with applicants amid concerns about enrollment declines and an alarming drop in the number of potential students, particularly low-income students, filling out financial aid documents — an indicator they may not pursue college.
Very competitive colleges, though, have had the opposite problem of trying to juggle large numbers of students who deferred acceptance last year on top of increasing applications for the coming year. Harvard College, for one, marked its most competitive early admissions cycle ever, the Harvard Crimson reported. The college invited 747 of 10,086 early applicants to join its Class of 2025, down from 895 of 6,424 applicants last year.
Nick Spaeth, director of college counseling at Brookfield Academy, a private school, said having a tiered approach when applying to schools is “more important than ever” this year. He said the big difference in 2021 is application numbers going “through the roof” at some institutions, spurring even more strenuous requirements for admission and bloated wait-lists.
One of the students Spaeth’s worked with is Ali Warraich, who said he was wait-listed at several schools. He’ll be attending the University of Chicago to study classics and premedicine.
Spaeth is also the president of the Wisconsin Association for College Admission Counseling.
Next steps
Brookfield Academy senior Serena Suson will be attending Dartmouth College, majoring in English. “I love writing a lot,” she said.
Another member of her class, Abby Doble, will be attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
“West Point has kind of been my goal,” Doble said. “I applied to a lot of other places because I wasn’t too confident I would get in.”
After finishing up at the High School of Health Sciences, in the Kettle Moraine School District, Chelsea George will attend the College of Charleston to study marine biology and possibly minor in English.
George originally planned on working in the medical field, but when she almost passed out during a surgery she sat in on, she realized it may not be for her — her love of environmental science helped her pivot.
“I changed my mind in high school, but even in college it’s OK to change your major,” she said. “Just try as many things as you can.”
For others, the pandemic year has helped them take a moment and choose a new course. Menomonee Falls High School senior Emma Schoenauer said she’d originally been set on attending a public university, but after recently meeting others from private school backgrounds, she ultimately opted to attend Notre Dame and study economics. She and hundreds of other Falls seniors got together Thursday and colored in the pennants of their new paths in life, whether that be college, technical school, apprenticeships or work.
Mukwonago senior Elizabeth Weisbrod is taking a year off between high school and college for the EF Gap Year Program, during which she will study abroad, do service projects and complete an internship. That experience will take her to Japan, Korea and Thailand — she hopes to explore a career in illustration or animation, a thriving industry in east Asia.
Weisbrod made that decision while at home during the pandemic’s disruptions.
“(I) took a lot of rigorous courses throughout high school and in general and I think it hit me, probably around COVID, I was in the mindset ‘I’m going to go to Madison and go do engineering or something like that’ (and) realized during quarantine I just wanted to chase after what I wanted,” she said. “I have a good idea of what I want to do but this extra year will give me time to sharpen my own skills (and) focus.”
