HARTFORD — Multiple gravestones at Union Cemetery on Cedar Street were tipped over and damaged during the early morning hours on Saturday.
Parks & Building Maintenance Supervisor Brian Wirth said the total damages will cost $1,500 between labor and equipment.
However, some of the damages cannot simply be repaired. “The damage is priceless on some of them. You can never replicate that old stone for that family in the 1800s that had the stone made. It’s a very, very old cemetery,” said Wirth.
The damages vary from a few chips to severe damage. One of the headstones is cracked in half, so staff will try to bond the pieces together again. Crews will also be using straps and equipment to put the stones back into place atop their foundation.
“Some of these are so old you won’t be able to find a next of kin that would take responsibility for the monument,” said Wirth. “What we’re doing is putting a team together within our cemetery group, and going to upright and remount all the monuments that were tipped over.”
Damaged gravestones have been marked and Wirth said they will be repaired as soon as possible.
The Hartford Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify potential suspects.
Chief Scott MacFarlan said the department is pursuing some people of interest, but no charges have been filed yet. He added that officers are canvassing to determine whether other neighbors may have surveillance footage relating to the incident.
The department temporarily released footage to try and identify a person of interest who may have been involved or have information pertaining to the incident. Police are working to download the footage from the homeowner who captured it. “If anybody has watched the video or has information that could assist us, contact us right away,” said MacFarlan.
The department can be reached at 262-673-2600.
Giving tree
A giving tree in Hartford, which was also vandalized earlier this month, was moved from Candy Cane Park to a new location at 634 Linden Avenue. In a social media post, Meet Me At The Giving Tree stated that items had been torn off the tree, removed from bags and thrown around the tree.
The tree offers winter items, such as hats and gloves, to those in need. Organizers can also be contacted for larger items, including jackets, boots and blankets.
More information about the Giving Tree can be found at the “Meet me at the giving tree” Facebook page.