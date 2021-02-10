MILWAUKEE — United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County Tuesday announced key community initiatives that will be supported by a $25 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who was formerly married to Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.
“We are so proud to say that after all of her research, Ms. Scott chose our United Way for her donation,” said Amy Lindner, president & CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, in a statement. “This is a powerful affirmation of the work that is being done by community volunteers, our partner nonprofits, businesses, and individuals throughout our community. It’s because of our work together, MacKenzie Scott chose us to receive this incredible gift.”
Linda Benfield, board chair for United Way added, “We are so incredibly grateful to Ms. Scott for her generous donation. This gift along with the continued donations of so many in our local community, will further key initiatives that will affect the lives of so many throughout all of our neighborhoods.”
In a live, virtual community announcement, Lindner outlined the initiatives that will be supported by the donation. Highlights include:
■ Creation of a racial equity portfolio.
■ The mission is to foster long-term stability of black and brown-led organizations by providing multi-year, general operating grants, to center the resident voice, and sponsor systems-change work led by our communities.
■ Continuing the work with Boys and Men of Color and Milwaukee Fellows.
■ Continued investments in Safe & Stable Homes initiative.
■ And more In partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools, United Way is currently working with twelve Community Schools. They will add three new schools to increase the reach of a proven educational strategy.
United Way will also strengthen their partnership with Waukesha County school districts, deepening investments in current partnership schools as they help them transition to a more formal community schools model.
Learn more at https://www.unitedwayGMWC.org.