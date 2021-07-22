Jane Mooney, a volunteer physician assistant with the Benevolent Specialists Project, attempts to squeeze an extra Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose out of a vial during a free vaccination clinic at Life Center, on March, 9, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Hmong Institute ran the clinic, which targeted Hmong and Southeast Asian adults 65 and older. Moderna vials are labeled as containing 10 doses, Mooney says, but vaccinators can often retrieve one or two additional doses. Forty people initially signed up to receive shots at the clinic, but nurses squeezed 10 extra doses out of vials, allowing people on a waiting list to receive shots. (Coburn Dukehart/Wisconsin Watch via AP)