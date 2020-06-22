Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. High 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.