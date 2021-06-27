FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Kristy Stoos receives her COVID-19 inoculation at Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls, Idaho. As cases fall and states reopen, the potential final stage in the U.S. campaign to vanquish COVID-19 is turning into a slog, with a worrisome variant gaining a bigger foothold and lotteries and other inducements failing to persuade some Americans to get vaccinated. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)