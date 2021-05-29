MADISON - No one is saying just how much tuition at the University of Wisconsin will go up. But it is most certainly going up.
Lawmakers on Thursday voted to end the eight-year-old tuition freeze for the UW System.
University President Tommy Thompson said the decision frees up the school at a time when the school system needs money to make up for the losses of the coronavirus outbreak.
“The budget [proposal] offers the UW System flexibility to develop talent, generate life-changing research and deliver the education students expect and families deserve,” Thompson said in a statement. “Besides its people, the University of Wisconsin is the state’s greatest asset and we will never relent on our efforts to improve the lives of every citizen in Wisconsin by making the UW System the best it can be.”
UW Madison alone lost over $120 million last spring and this fall because of coronavirus costs and restrictions.
University leaders have pleaded for years to end the freeze, saying it prevents the UW System from paying top salaries.
UW Board of Regents President Andrew Petersen said the end of the tuition freeze will have a real-time impact on the school.
“Enabling the Board of Regents to be accountable for tuition is a positive development in the relationship between the UW System and the legislature,” Petersen said.
Wisconsin students currently pay $10,766 per-year to attend UW-Madison, according to the university. Costs for the state’s other campuses are less, but how much less depends upon the campus. Out of state students, by comparison, pay $38,654 per-year at the flagship campus.
Lawmakers are warning the UW System not to raise tuition too much.
“If UW decides to jack up tuition in a tone-deaf manner, [we] will take action,” Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, said Thursday.
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank on Thursday said the school will “manage tuition increases within reasonable limits.”