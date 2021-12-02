WAUKESHA — Ten days after the events of Nov. 21, many in the community are still trying to come to terms with what they experienced. While countless people have dedicated themselves to helping the victims of the tragedy, at UWM at Waukesha, students and faculty held a remembrance ceremony for everyone affected by the tragedy on Wednesday afternoon.
Simon Bronner, the dean of the College of General Studies at UW-Milwaukee, said the university held the event this week because students and staff are slowly realizing what exactly happened that day.
“It’s actually this week that will be crucial,” Bronner said.
During the ceremony, students and a faculty member took to a podium to describe what they’ve seen and felt over the past week and a half. Kristian Zenz shared a poem about his experiences during one of UWM at Waukesha’s blood drives, and Candace Decker and Nicolette Parada sang The Beatles' song “In My Life” to instill hope at the campus.
Members of UW-Milwaukee’s faculty also spoke during the ceremony. UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone talked about the difficulties that students are facing, and he also reassured the UWM at Waukesha community that the school will do its best to help everyone affected by the tragedy.
“We’re here for you,” Mone said.
Mike Weber, a counselor with the university, also offered specific mental health guidance to everyone who has either directly or indirectly been affected by the tragedy.
Weber said that, while the community has spent the past week helping others, it’s important for people look after themselves too. He said that, although it may seem trivial, everyone needs to remember to eat and sleep while they come to terms with what they’ve experienced, and talking with either counselors or other community members can help tremendously.
“Sometimes when we’re hurting, we don’t think about it,” Weber said.
Following Weber’s remarks, a member of UWM at Waukesha’s student advocacy group lit a candle in the commons area of the campus, where there is also a notebook available for students to write down their feelings about the tragedy.
Students are encouraged to write in the book, and any students or faculty at UWM at Waukesha can set up a meeting with a counselor at: https://bit.ly/3Di9JZ8.
Residents of Waukesha County can also use the county’s mental health resources by visiting https://bit.ly/3rsOUIm.