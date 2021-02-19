VILLAGE OF VERNON — A fire in the area of Valley View Drive in the Village of Vernon led to one death Friday, according to the fire department.
Vernon Fire Chief Alex Felde said the department received a call at about 10:45 a.m. Friday by neighbors who “heard a large boom and saw heavy black smoke.”
The fire was contained to the garage and took about 20 minutes to contain, Felde said. It took place in a residence.
“We’re in the preliminary stage of our investigation right now,” Felde said. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and Department of Criminal Investigation are investigating further, and the cause of the fire and cost of its damages are not currently known.
More information is expected to be available soon. The Freeman will update this story as it learns more.