MILWAUKEE — Responding to overwhelming community support in the wake of the tragic events in Waukesha on Sunday evening, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is extending hours at its metro-Milwaukee donation centers.
Today, Wednesday and Friday, seven area locations will open additional hours to accommodate those in our community who are rolling up their sleeves to answer the call for lifesaving blood donations.
All blood types are needed, with type O positive and O negative most in demand. O positive is the most common blood type, while O negative blood is the universal type that can be received safely by all patients in emergencies when the blood type is not known.
Donors are encouraged to visit a Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin donor facility nearest to them and make an appointment today:
■ Greenfield, 7210 W. Edgerton Ave.
■ Kenosha, 8064 39th Ave.
■ Milwaukee, 638 North 18th St.
■ Racine, 1120 S. Sunnyslope Drive.
■ Waukesha, 2111 Springdale Road
■ West Bend, 130 Valley Ave.
■ Wauwatosa: 8733 Watertown Plank Road.
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1877-BE-A-HERO or visit Versiti online at versiti.org/WI.
As center staff serves donors responding to this need, wait times may increase.
Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood.
Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.