Victims identified in Roundy’s shooting

OCONOMOWOC - Police officers and detectives in the Oconomowoc Police Department and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department are still working on determining a motive for why Fraron Cornelius shot and killed two of his co-workers late Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the Roundy’s Distribution Center on Delafield Road in Oconomowoc Tuesday night for a report of an industrial accident, but upon arrival noticed foul play. Two employees had gunshot wounds and were not breathing.
Cornelius was later seen driving in Milwaukee County and after a police pursuit, Cornelius took his own life.
Oconomowoc Police Chief James Pfister told media members at a press conference Thursday that the two victims of the shooting have been identified.
They are 39-year-old Kevin Schneider of Germantown and 51-year-old Kevin Kloth of Milwaukee.
Cornelius, Schneider and Kloth had all worked at Roundy’s for more than 20 years.
Pfister said there is no set timeline for the ongoing investigation.
“(It) may take quite a while to filter through all the information that we have,” Pfister said. “We have a lot of information. We brought over 140 Roundy’s employees back to our police department and interviewed each one of them already. We have to go through all that information along with other information.”
Pfister said OPD is working with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, Waukesha County Medical Examiner, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office, Milwaukee Police Department and Roundy’s executive supervisory staff.
Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said everyone wants to know the answer to the question why and that it’s important to all of those involved.
“I think it's important for us to remember that no matter what answer we find, there’s no good reason,” he said. “While we may be struggling to find that why and we are certainly looking to find whatever we can to find closure for families friends, it’s important to realize that we’re not going to have a good acceptable answer to justify what happened.”