OCONOMOWOC — Sixteen years ago Rachel Bentheimer sat in Ms. Greta Sutte’s — now Greta Dowd — second-grade class at Greenland Elementary School as a young and bright second-grader, loving to come to school and learn each and every day.
Now a college student at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Bentheimer is student teaching in Dowd’s second-grade class, seeing what it’s like from the front of the classroom rather than a desk.
Bentheimer said she wanted to become a teacher because she loves being around children and seeing the progress they make from the beginning to the end of the year.
“I think the progress students make and their achievements small and big are really fun to see and make me feel accomplished too,” Bentheimer said.
Dowd said she remembers Bentheimer as a student all those years ago and she hasn’t changed.
“When I think about Rachel as a second- grader, she was always someone who loved coming to school and loved learning,” Dowd said. “Now as a teacher in the school that she attended, you can see that same passion she has for kids, just the love of learning she has and how she wants to stretch the students’ minds as she touches base with them and helps them grow as learners.”
Bentheimer said she remembers how much Dowd loved her and her fellow students when she was a second-grader and that same love is prevalent in her classroom now.
“You can tell she really loves what she does and coming to work every day,” Bentheimer said. “You see that even with her past students that walk through the hall that still have love for her, just as she had the love for them.”
Dowd said when Bentheimer was a second-grader she was an organized student and a rule follower.
“She always did the right thing and had fun and enjoyed all the things we did in school,” Dowd said.
Dowd said any time a former student comes back, reaches out and seeks you to extend their learning on the other side is fulfilling.
“You get to see the fruits of your labor come full circle and now help them keep growing as a teacher and keep learning and experience all aspects of school,” Dowd said.
Bentheimer said the biggest thing she has learned from Dowd is that positive reenforcement works better than negative comments.
“(Dowd) is always giving positive feedback and instead of saying no or pointing out a specific student,” Bentheimer said. “She’ll thank them for the things they do instead of the negative put down. I’ve definitely see that make way more of an impact on a student’s behavior.”
Dowd said she has seen Bentheimer grow as a teacher and learn how to control a class of students while teaching her lesson.
“I think that is the most scary thing for any beginning teacher because they don’t teach you that in college,” Dowd said. “They don’t teach you how to manage 15-20 students and still teach the curriculum, but there is still an art to class management.
“I think with her experiences day after day after day, I think she is really developing that for herself. I can see her grow in that area as well and I think the students are responding and they’ve grown to love her.”
Bentheimer’s time as Dowd’s student teacher is coming to an end as her last day in the classroom is March 26 before she moves on to the Elmbrook School District, where she looks to complete her minor teaching English as a second language.
Bentheimer said she graduates in May. But she said she has enjoyed her placement in Dowd’s class the most out of all her placements while in school. “I definitely can say this is the best learning experience I’ve had,” Bentheimer said. “I’ve definitely learned a lot from Mrs. Dowd.”