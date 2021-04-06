VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — Village Trustee Michael Doerr has ousted Village President Brian Fischer.
According to unofficial results from Tuesday's election, Doerr received 1,362 votes to Fischer's 1,100 votes, effectively becoming the village's next President.
Michael Gorectke who appeared on campaign literature along with Doerr, also appears to have won a seat on the board. Gorectke was running against Brandon Carstens for Doerr's trustee seat.
Gorectke netted 1,340 votes to Carstens' 1,023, according to unofficial results.
All vote totals remain unofficial until canvassed.
