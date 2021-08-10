WAUKESHA — A Mexican artist painted a special mural in Waukesha — providing artwork and lighting for a shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe behind a Waukesha resident’s house.
The Milwaukee artist Mixe Bautista painted the mural for resident Walter Sava behind his home at 222 W. College Ave., Waukesha. Sava, from Argentina, has lived in Waukesha since 1974 and retired from his work as executive director at the United Community Center in Milwaukee a couple years ago.
Sava said Bautista offered to do the work on his home through a mutual friend.
Sava translated Bautista’s answers into English for The Freeman throughout the interview.
Bautista moved from Oaxaca, Mexico, and has lived in Milwaukee for 10 years.
Bautista has artwork throughout the U.S. and in Mexico. Over the years, Bautista said, he has worked on several projects with La Casa de Esperanza, the Telemundo TV station, the United Community Center, businesses and more. Bautista said his work centers around Mexico history with the goal to bring alive the stories that are gradually disappearing and would otherwise be lost. There is a spiritual context to much of the work.
Bautista said the Virgin of Guadalupe is the most important figure in Mexico. She is a religious figure who has the respect of all kinds of people with a great deal of faith in what she can do, known as a miracle-maker, he said.
According to indigenous legend, Bautista said, Juan Diego was the one who promoted the story of the Virgin of Guadalupe. According to the story, Bautista said Juan Diego was able to get hold of roses that are not native to Mexico blooming in the cold, as a “sign” that she had really appeared before him, on Dec. 12, 1531.
When he opened his cloak to show the roses, a picture of the Virgin was inside. according to the story. Dec. 12 is a day of festivals and celebration in Mexico.
That is why Bautista painted the roses around the Virgin of Guadalupe. He also worked to present her with lighting, the altar, decorations and candles. “(The shrine has) a calming, very peaceful effect on people,” Sava said. “I’ve been sitting in this room for a year and a half now, watching the birds, and they have a calming effect but nothing like this statue ... and it gives you faith.”
Sava said members of the public are welcome to view the mural around the left side of his home. A donations box is also placed by the mural, with proceeds going to La Casa de Esperanza.
For more information on Galeria Bautista MIXE visit the Facebook page at: https://bit.ly/3lMRtSt. Bautista said those interested in a commission can message him on Facebook.
At a glance
■ To learn more about Mixe Bautista and his work, watch a video on YouTube at https://bit.ly/3fKsRGs.