Visit Santa’s workshop at the Cedar Creek Settlement Friday

CEDARBURG — The third event in the 27th annual Festive Friday Eves holiday event at the Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement is “Santa’s Workshop.”
The event is scheduled for Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This free event for children and families will highlight a child’s look at Christmas.
Santa Claus will be expecting visits from children (and adults) in his decorated holiday corner in a shop on the Settlement first floor. Letters and lists for Santa will be carefully read and treasured. Parents are invited to bring their cameras.
The holiday songs of famed Wisconsin balladeer and children’s entertainer David H.B. Drake, in his Christmas gnome finery, can be heard from during the whole event on the Settlement main floor landing. He will bring various instruments for kids to accompany him on.
Children can participate in free holiday workshops, including a “Make & Take” holiday ornament and cookie decorating. Parents must accompany children under age 10.
There will be a Mel’s Charities Cookout (weather permitting/fee) and complimentary trolley rides, which will stop at the Settlement. There will be a toy collection for the Kapco’s Kids 2 Kids Christmas toy drive – cash, checks and unwrapped toys will be accepted.
Enjoy complimentary cider and cookies, plus Cedar Creek Winery has many wines to try. Some shops offer food and product sampling, discounts and gifts with purchase.