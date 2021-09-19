WEST BEND — Blue Lotus Farm and Retreat Center (BLFRC) welcomed a new changing facility this summer, allowing those of different abilities and their caregivers access to a private space complete with a hydraulic lift and sanitizing station. In the weeks since it was completed, visitors have been appreciating the changing facility.
“It is wonderful. Visitors were happy to see the respectful accommodation available,” said BLFRC Executive Director Jacqueline Janz. “We are thrilled with it and looking forward to highlighting it with all our visitors next year.”
BLFRC received the hydraulic lift table in July after a slight order delay.
Beginning this spring, seniors from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) senior design class, with the assistance of their professor Mark Rounds, built an accessible changing room at BLFRC.
Students began constructing the facility in April of this year with help from contractors for the installation of electrical, concrete base and roofing. Companies also donated some of their services for the project.
The wooden walls were constructed on campus and transported to BLFRC for installation, followed by the addition of a medal roof.
The new facility serves as a private space for individuals with disabilities and their caregivers, ensuring quadriplegic individuals and those who use wheelchairs have dignity and appropriate facilities to change clothes or attend to other needs.
Michelle’s Action Angels Community Outreach (MAACO) sponsored a hydraulic lift table. The lift can accommodate more than 400 pounds and is adjustable for those of different heights or who use a wheelchair.
This lift will allow those visiting BLFRC to visit the facility for a longer period of time without worrying about what they will do if they need to switch their clothes or need a change.
Rebecca Stelmack, board member and vice president of MAACO, told the Daily News in April that the lift is similar to a baby changing station found in restrooms, but for adults. Stelmack herself knows how important a hydraulic lift is for those with different abilities and their caregivers. Her little sister is unable to use a toilet. When the family is out of the house, her mother would need to spread her jacket on the bathroom floor or go to the family’s van when she needed a change.
MAACO also donated a sanitizing station for the facility. The hydraulic lift and sanitizing station make up a sponsorship of about $43,000.
BLFRC provides ways for individuals of different abilities to enjoy the outdoors. Located on 64 acres, the day camp features hiking trails, an inground pool, a four-acre pond, kayaks and canoes, pavilion space, a campfire for roasting marshmallows and more.