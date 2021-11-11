WEST BEND — More than 80 students turned up Saturday to clean up a portion of Highway 45 in memory of former West Bend West High School economics teacher Ray Engelking, who was murdered in his home in February.
In his more than 30-year career as a teacher, Engelking adopted a portion of Highway 45 between West Bend and Kewaskum through the Department of Transportation Adopt-A-Highway program. He and students would clean up the highway as part of an assignment.
When Engelking retired in 2005, he requested that his successor, Michael Rahlf, keep the project going.
Growing up, Rahlf was friends with Engelking’s son Rhett, and was coached by Engelking in Little League. Upon his retirement, Engelking helped Rahlf get his job at the high school.
“When he retired, he asked me to continue to do this highway cleanup project he started with his economics class about five or six years prior,” said Rahlf.
Although students were offered an alternative assignment to complete, a parent complained to the school and the highway cleanup assignment was canceled.
Rahlf wanted to ensure the project remained within the West Bend high schools, so he passed it on to the environmental club, S.E.E.D. In 2018, the club moved the cleanup to a portion of the highway closer to the high schools.
The original portion of Highway 45 where the cleanup took place remained available for several years until Engelking’s death.
On Feb. 3, a suspect unknown to the victims entered the Engelkings’ home on Forest View Road in the Town of Kewaskum, where he fatally shot Engelking before fleeing to another residence where he fatally shot a second victim.
After Engelking’s passing, Rahlf wanted to bring back the project in remembrance of him.
“He had a big impact on me, and I wanted to do that for the family,” he said.
Now, signs along the portion of Highway 45 read, “In loving memory of Ray Engelking.”
As part of the program, individuals and groups must schedule at least three cleanups per year. At the first cleanup in May, it was just Rahlf and Rhett Engelking. Ray’s other son, Zach Engelking, joined the pair over summer.
Leading up to this weekend’s cleanup, Rahlf promoted the project to his class. The National Honor Society at both schools also became involved in the project.
On Saturday, 85 students came out to help clean up the highway, as well as Rahlf and Rhett and Zach Engelking. Volunteers were split off into groups, which started at either end of the road meeting in the middle on each side of the highway, the same way Engelking ran the project when he oversaw it.
Although the cleanup was completed just days ago, students are already asking when the next cleanup will be. An official date has not yet been determined, but Rahlf is planning to hold another in late April.