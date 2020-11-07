Vote Gap: SE Wisconsin voters support GOP congressmen more than Trump

WAUKESHA — Voters in southeastern Wisconsin turned out for Republican candidates this year, but not in equal numbers. In fact, President Donald Trump underperformed compared to GOP congressional candidates in Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties by a significant margin.
In each county, voters cast more ballots in support of their local Republican U.S. House of Representatives candidate than for the incumbent president.
The vote gap was most significant in Waukesha County in terms of raw votes, with 7,901 more ballots cast for either Bryan Steil, 1st Congressional District, or for Scott Fitzgerald, Fifth Congressional District, than for Trump. In percentage terms, however, it was most pronounced in Racine County, where the gap between Trump’s support and Steil’s support was 8.9%.
The smallest gap was in Washington County, where Trump only earned 1,801 fewer votes than Republican congressional candidates and the difference was about 3%.
This collective gap was brought to Wisconsinites’ attention on Twitter in a post by Collin Roth, director of communications for the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty.
“If you’re looking for how Trump could have won Wisconsin – or why he lost – look no further than his underperformance of Republican Congressional candidates in six key southeast Wisconsin counties,” he said.
The vote gap in these six counties is greater than former Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s margin of victory in Wisconsin statewide. Together, the counties cast 23,764 votes for their congressional candidates that didn’t also support Trump, while Biden won Wisconsin by only 20,534.
Election analysts were not expecting such a gap.
“It was surprising in that, going into the election, I thought the Driftless Area was primed for a snap back to Biden,” said Sabato’s Crystal Ball Associate Editor J Miles Coleman. “That didn't really happen – it was the WOW (Waukesha- Ozaukee-Washingtin counties) voters. This was sort of the template in 2018, too. Maybe the WOW counties are becoming less of an outlier when it comes to suburbs that have trended left?”
In some parts of the state, the president improvedhis margins. In western Wisconsin, also known as the Driftless Area, Trump improved his margins compared to 2016, but it wasn’t enough.
“In Wisconsin, Waukesha County was unambiguously crucial to Biden's coalition,” Coleman said. “Specifically, Biden's biggest gains over Gov. Tony Evers’ 2018 map were in the WOW counties, around Milwaukee. Biden improved 13% in Waukesha, and it helped cancel out Trump’s gains in the west.” Market Law School Researcher John Johnson said some level of gap could be expected though, as incumbent members of Congress are generally popular with their constituents and the GOP candidates in these districts would likely be less wellfunded than the Joe Biden campaign. “I would expect the GOP congressmen in question to run a little ahead of Donald Trump,” he said. “That said, these numbers do suggest that lingering discomfort with Trump among a minority of GOP-leaning voters in the state played an important role in Biden’s victory.