FILE- In this June 29, 2019, file photo, the Rev. Jesse Jackson walks with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as they attend the Rainbow PUSH Coalition International Convention at Apostolic Faith Church in Chicago. Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is under mounting pressure to pick a black woman in the wake of recent outrage over racial injustice and police brutality. But some black leaders say Warren's progressive politics, economic populism and specific policy proposals addressing everything from maternal mortality to the coronavirus could put her in a strong position. (Kevin Tanaka/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)