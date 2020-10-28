Although they may look slightly different this year, several Washington County communities are having trick-or-treat events. All listed are on Saturday.
Here’s who’s celebrating:
■ Richfield: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
■ Hartford: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
■ West Bend: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
■ Kewaskum: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
■ Slinger: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
■ Germantown: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
■ Jackson: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
■ Newburg: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department has issued recommendations for trick-or-treating this year.
The WOPHD classifies trick-or-treating outside as a relatively low-risk activity. Adults and children should be masked when interacting with individuals outside their family group. Masks can be “spooky” or a cloth mask.
The WOPHD recommends that candy be handed out by one individual and children should not be allowed to grab candy out of a bowl.
Individuals handing out the candy should be masked with a cloth mask and gloved if possible.
Rather than traditional Halloween celebrations, residents are encouraged to host virtual costume contests and parties, increase celebrations at home with decorations and family activities and visit drive-thru haunted houses.
Activities to avoid include regular haunted houses, large gatherings such as parties and festivals, in-person indoor celebrations, and happy hours or socializing at bars.