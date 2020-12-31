WASHINGTON COUNTY — While 2020 certainly won’t be a year any of us forget in our lifetimes, it may be difficult to remember everything that happened over these past 12 months, which for most of us felt a whole lot longer.
Here are some of the biggest news stories that happened in Washington County this year, in no particular order.
The first county executive
Washington County’s first-ever county executive, Josh Schoemann, was officially sworn in to begin his new role in April. Schoemann, formerly the county administrator, was elected the first Washington County executive during the April 7 election. He garnered 24,761 of 40,004 votes, or 61.9%. Adam J. Gitter earned 15,144 votes, or 37.86%. During his campaign, Schoemann promised to run Washington County as the most conservative county in Wisconsin.
Schoemann said he decided to run because of his love for the county. His family is the seventh generation living in Washington County and he considers it home.
'I see the next several years — decades really — for Washington County as pivotal. The growth we have experienced over the course of the last four or five years is a good indicator of what’s to come,' he said.
Blueprint to reopen Washington County
On his first official day as Washington County’s first county executive, Josh Schoemann introduced the “Blueprint for Reopening Washington County” alongside Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis and Washington Ozaukee Public Health Officer Kirsten Johnson.
The blueprint takes into consideration the Badger Bounce Back Plan and a report from the American Enterprise Institution, a conservative public policy think tank.
The first phase is to slow the spread of COVID-19 by reducing transmission, increasing testing and ensuring the health care system can safely treat people.
The second phase of the blueprint is to incrementally reopen Washington and Ozaukee counties.
Before the counties can reopen, the blueprint states four factors that must be met: 1. At least 14 days of continuous decreases in statewide case counts and a decrease in hospitalizations; 2. Hospital capacity and operations are nearly back to normal and patients are treated safely without hospitals resorting to crisis standards of care. This also includes adequate beds, staff and personal protective equipment; 3. There is enough testing capacity to test everyone who needs testing; 4. The counties have the capacity to perform contact tracing, or active monitoring, on everyone who tests positive within 24 to 48 hours.
Kewaskum homicide
Kewaskum woman Marie Amdrae Bourget is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with domestic abuse and the use of a dang e ro u s weapon in the death of her husband. According to a criminal complaint, on March 11 at 9:21 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to the residence at 4355 CTH H for a female subject who was suicidal and cut her wrists, according to the criminal complaint. Bourget had awakened after trying to kill herself with a knife and pills. She advised dispatch she had cut her husband.
Bourget and Benjamin J. Brich were legally married, but had filed for divorce on Jan. 31.
When Sgt. Scott Hanson asked Bourget what happened, she replied, “He asked me to move out and I killed him,” according to the complaint.
Bourget later made statements to investigators that she had found paperwork indicating “her husband was going to kick her out of the house,” at 3 a.m. on March 11.
The deputy asked Bourget to step outside the residence and offers provided first aid.
The victim, Brich, was found deceased inside his first-floor bedroom. He was lying on his back with a clear wound to the neck and large amounts of blood loss.
A jury status hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 1:30 p.m., according to court documents.
Following the status hearing, seven jury trial dates have been set from March 22 through March 30.
First COVID-19 case in the county
Washington County had its first confirmed case of coronavirus on March 17 after officials made an announcement via press release.
According to the release from the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department, officials received notification that a person residing in Washington County had tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID19).
Officials said this person sought medical care and was tested as a result of his or her symptoms. The individual was isolated and followed all recommendations made by the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department.
The announcement of Washington County’s first confirmed case came shortly after Gov. Tony Evers ordered a moratorium on mass gatherings of 10 people or more to help fight the spread of COVID-19. This effectively shut down all bars and restaurants across the state except for delivery and takeout services.
Racial tensions erupt
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, racial tensions also reached an all-time high following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. Protests erupted across the country, including here in Wisconsin communities.
One well-known group that organized protests across the state, including several Washington County communities, is Silence in the Burbs.
The group had scheduled protests into October in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“(It’s) to bring about real systemic change, not to let that fade away,” said organizer Brittany Vulich. “Folks in the suburbs are raising their voices, they are coming out, they are showing solidarity and they’re taking steps beyond just marching.”
Vulich said it’s important change comes from every single community in the state.
There were also some “Kneel for Nine” protests held, including in Jackson. A crowd of 11 gathered for nine minutes of silent prayer and reflection time on June 2 in honor of George Floyd at the Friedens United Church of Christ Cemetery.
During the nine minutes, organizer Brydie Hill led the group in prayer focused on Floyd, black and brown lives, police lives, finding peace, knowing justice and healing.
Milwaukee Tool in West Bend
Milwaukee Tool will be bringing a new $10 million facility — and dozens of jobs — to the city of West Bend, city officials announced at the start of June.
The officials confirmed that West Bend has closed on the first purchase of land within its new 216-acre industrial park, West Bend Manufacturing Center, with the sale of 22 acres to Schwer, Pflicht & Werkzeug Properties, LLC, on behalf of Milwaukee Tool. The property is located in Tax Incremental Financing District (TID) 14 along River Road (north of County Highway NN).
Milwaukee Tool purchased the site for one dollar with the agreement to build a new 94,700-square-foot manufacturing facility, to be valued at a minimum of $10 million.
According to a press release, the Milwaukee Tool facility will manufacture new-tomarket hand tools for professional electricians and utility linemen. Milwaukee Tool has also committed to creating 50 full-time jobs in West Bend within three years and is projected to provide up to 100 jobs by 2025.
The first phase of construction includes the 94,700-square-foot building that can be expanded to 185,000 square feet in the future.
Hartford stores reopen despite Safer at Home order
Two businesses in the city’s downtown opened for business April 27 despite Gov. Tony Evers’ Stay at Home order that he had renewed for the state the previous week.
The Main Street Yarn Shop at 59 N. Main Street reopened its doors at 10 a.m. Monday. The WI Wear Shop at 75 N. Main Street reopened for about four hours Monday, reopened again Tuesday and will remain open.
Ronda Hattori, owner of the Main Street Yarn Shop, said she is proud Mayor Tim Michalak “gave us the freedom to reopen.”
“I feel that as a small business owner I have the right, the freedom to do this,” Hattori said. “I don’t run a high volume shop so at max I might have two to three people in my shop ever. So I feel like the risk is not there for the consumer, the risk is not there for me. I am healthy and have no fear. I am a one-person business and I need to feed my family.”
Tim Nietzel, who owns WI Wear at 75 N. Main Street, said he reopened for business for four hours. Several customers came to his store.
“Some had traveled from long distances to shop because they heard Hartford was going to be open Monday (April 27),” Nietzel said. “We didn’t have to open, but I feel we should. The infection rate is still quite small and we need to start the recovery.”
Becoming a sanctuary county
At the beginning of July, The Washington County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved 2020 Resolution 17 — Washington County Advocates the Constitutional Rights of its Citizens.
The resolution reaffirms the oath county supervisors took upon swearing in to uphold rights of Washington County residents under the U.S. Constitution.
District 6 Supervisor Denis Kelling announced via Facebook on July 4 supervisors would introduce the sanctuary county resolution to fight broad overreach by states and any groups seeking to mandate masks, closures and fines.
The resolution was inspired by one from Waukesha County officials to become a sanctuary county for Second Amendment rights. That resolution, however, was pushed to the wayside in light of elections and COVID-19.
The Washington County resolution was again brought up after the elections in April and the Safer at Home orders were extended.
Washington County supervisors decided to create a resolution which encompasses all constitutional rights, rather than one item. Included in this would be opposing mandates by state government to require masks, closures and fines, as well as any other items which could infringe on these rights.
County won’t enforce mask mandate
Washington County officials have been clear that they believe wearing a mask should be up to each individual person. So when Gov. Tony Evers declared a new public health emergency at the end of July and ordered the wearing of masks, local officials reacted in anger.
Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis says his department will not be enforcing Executive Order #82, issued by Evers.
“Masks are not a police matter unless concealing your identity to commit a crime,” Schulteis said in a statement. “The Washington County Sheriff’s Office handles approximately 35K-40K calls for service annually. I believe citizens have the expectation that your sheriff’s office should expend resources providing a safe and secure community by investigating real criminal acts.”
Schulteis added that he encourages everyone to make their own medical choices while balancing the sensitivity of others.
Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann said Evers has put the state on a dangerous path.
“With many businesses and organizations across Washington County already requiring masks, this unnecessary power grab adds to the fear which is plaguing our county, state and nation,” Schoemann said in a statement. “Another public health emergency gives the governor all the tools he needs to close schools, mandate virtual learning, issue another safer-at-home order or worse.”
Parents send COVID-positive kids to school
As students returned to school in September, Washington Ozaukee Public Health Officer Kirsten Johnson informed the Joint Washington Ozaukee Board of Health of some shocking news.
“Something that continues to happen and happened on the very first day of school, which I never in my wildest dreams imagined would happen, is people sent their known positive kids to school,” Johnson said. “The only reason we caught it was because one child in particular was so ill, by second period they went to the nurse’s office and the nurse had a list of the positive kids and said ‘you’re not supposed to be here.’” Johnson explained WOPHD ended up sending notification to all school districts that they need to flag students in their attendance software who should not be in a classroom, but quarantining instead.