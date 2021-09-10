WASHINGTON COUNTY — On Wednesday, the Washington County Board approved a tentative redistricting map. This map reduces the number of districts from 26 to 21, which will also reduce the number of supervisors in the upcoming 2022 election.
In February 2020, the County Board approved a decrease in the number of districts from 26 to 21, also decreasing the number of supervisors on the County Board beginning with the 2022-24 County Board session.
The reduction of five County Board supervisors is expected to generate $33,500 per year, according to meeting documents.
Data from the 2020 Census was used to create various drafts of a redistricting map with 21 districts, each with an average of 6,512 residents.
The 2020 population of Washington County was 136,761. Of the total population, 47,369 residents live in cities and 51,191 residents live in villages, while the remaining live in towns.
Some municipalities have the population to support one or more districts on their own, including West Bend, Germantown, Hartford, Richfield and Jackson.
“Every other municipality has a population that’s smaller than 6,512, which means that we have to combine populations from those municipalities together to create a single supervisory district,” said Eric Damkot, GIS and data manager.
In addition, the representation of cities, village and towns should be proportionate, he said.
“But geography matters when we’re working on this. If we take the village of Kewaskum which has about 4,300 people and we put that in one district, I really can’t add more village people to that district. I need to go to the neighboring communities. In this case, 2,200 people from adjacent towns,” he said. “If we drew that district, we’d end up with a district that’s 66 percent village and 34 percent town,” he said.
If Kewaskum would be divided in half, districts would comprise 2,154 Kewaskum residents and 4,358 residents of adjacent towns, creating a district of 67 percent town residents and 33 percent village residents.
While the county does expect to meet deadlines in redistricting, the process is moving along faster this year as final census data was not released until Aug. 12. The county has until Dec. 1 to finalize the redistricting map so municipalities can begin circulating election paperwork.
“What normally takes 180 days, we’re really compressing in order to get this done in time for next spring’s election, but I think we can do it. I don’t think the quality of your plan is going to suffer because of that,” said Damkot.
Between now and Oct. 15, local governments will prepare and adopt a ward plan. Damkot said he feels comfortable that these plans being prepared in time as his recent work with municipalities suggested they are on track.
Between Oct. 15-Nov. 10, any differences between district and municipal ward plans will be reconciled, cities will adopt aldermanic districts and the county will hold a public hearing. The board will then vote on the adoption of the final supervisor plan as county and municipal clerks publish the election notice on Nov. 23.