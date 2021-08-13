WEST BEND — On Wednesday, the Executive Committee will vote on a resolution that would go to the County Board to endorse two bills that ban critical race theory in public schools.
These two bills include 2021 Senate Bill 409, which was introduced by state Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, and state Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater. 2021 Assembly Bill 413 was introduced by state Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, state Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, and state Rep. Daniel Knodl, R-Germantown, among many other state representatives.
The Executive Committee voted to postpone taking action on this resolution at their July 21 meeting after over three hours of discussion and County Board Supervisor Kristine Deiss opposing the county’s support of these bills. At the July 21 meeting, County Board Supervisor Christopher Bossert proposed postponing a vote until their next meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
“I think it’s important for us to take a stand on this, but how we do it is extremely important,” County Executive Josh Schoemann said during the meeting. “It takes time to get something like this right.”
Critical race theory is the idea that racism is not just a product of personal prejudice, but is embedded in society through the legal system and public policy. County Board Chair Don Kriefall stated in the committee report that he believes this ideology is rooted in Marxism.
“This anti-critical race theory movement that is circulating in conservative-leaning media is the same as Holocaust denial,” UW-Milwaukee at Washington County Professor Mark Peterson said. “Critical race theory isn’t even happening in schools, so this just seems like a scarecrow to scare voters.”
Peterson added that critical race theory is not being taught in schools because it is too complicated for grades K-12 to understand.
Schools throughout the county have debated the teaching of critical race theory in school board meetings for the past few months. The Executive Committee will discuss and vote on this topic again on Aug. 18 at 4:30 p.m. This meeting will stream live at YouTube.com/Washcowi.