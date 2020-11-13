WEST BEND — On Wednesday, the Washington County Board of Supervisors approved the extension of the current public health emergency to Feb. 10, 2021, which provides the ability for the county to apply for grants, purchase needed supplies and redeploy employees.
This is the second time the proclamation has been extended since it was confirmed on March 19.
“This resolution is largely operational and allows the county to continue providing services,” said Ethan Hollenberger, Washington County public affairs coordinator. “Washington County has not and has no plans to issue ‘orders.’ This is not an effort to shut down businesses. In fact, it is the opposite. The resolution gives the county the tools to execute County Executive (Josh) Schoemann’s May 14 proclamation declaring the county ‘open for business.’” Resolution 37 gives the county flexibility to purchase testing, PPE (personal protective equipment), vaccine, cleaning and other response supplies.
“When we went to make a number of purchases — PPE — for example, we bought tens of thousands of dollars worth of PPE. For us to do that, make that purchase, normally there’s all kinds of rules and procedures that you have appropriately put in place for how we make that acquisition,” said Schoemann. “With the emergency order in place, all of that goes away and we can streamline that process for the purpose of the emergency.”
The proclamation also allows employees to be redeployed where they are needed, including nearly a dozen who were redeployed for contact tracing.
“Additionally, when employees are sick or quarantined, replacements may be redeployed,” said Hollenberger. Employees have been redeployed to deliver needed supplies, assist at Samaritan Campus, help with election operations and other tasks.
“In addition to human resources, the resolution also provides flexibility on internal policies such as grant applications or purchasing. This allows us to quickly apply and receive aid from other governments. This allows the county to continue to provide PPE to schools and other organizations so that they can remain open,” said Hollenberger.
“This resolution is not a power grab and ensures proper continuity of government for all county residents. Simply, the resolution allows the county to continue to provide testing, contact tracing and other response efforts required of COVID-19,” he said.
Hartford proclamation
At the Hartford Common Council meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Tim Michalak read a proclamation which allows an extension of the city’s emergency declaration issued earlier this year regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Michalak said he did not need the council’s approval for the extension.
“I’m declaring the extension so the city can take advantage of an avenue with the new administration where additional federal funds may be available through the federal CARES Act that the city could receive,” Michalak said. “It’s possible some of these funds may only be available if an emergency declaration is in place and that’s why I’m extending the earlier proclamation.”