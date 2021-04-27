WEST BEND — This week, the Washington County Fair announced several bands playing at the Do Drop In Stage, Why Go by Stage and the Entertainment Tent throughout the fair.
The fair kicks off Wednesday, July 21 with Back in the Day Dan from noon-3 p.m. at the Why Go By Stage performing the best of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.
Bobby Way & the Fabulous Wayouts take the stage from 6-9 p.m. The band, which has appeared annually at the Wisconsin State Fair for the past 17 years, covers Prince to Frank Sinatra to music of today.
The River City Irregulars, West Bend’s Community Band, will play the Washington County Fair Military Day Concert from 7:158:15 p.m. The band returns Saturday from 1-2 p.m.
The music continues Thursday, July 22 with Your Mom Band, a variety cover band ranging from rock to pop to country from the 1950s to the present. The band will play at the Do Drop In Stage from 5:30-8:30.
Rhythm Kings is playing at the Why Go By Stage at 6 p.m. The Milwaukee dance and variety band, featuring several Wisconsin Area Music Industry award-winning musicians, have traveled throughout the Midwest for more than 20 years.
On Friday, 33rpm is performing their own spin on classic album rock from 4-7 p.m. at the Why Go By Stage. 33rpm provides audio recreations using a professional mix of vocals and acoustic instrumentation.
Milwaukee-based Bruce Humphries and the Rockability Rebels will play the Do Drop In Stage from 5-8 p.m. delivering originals mixed with classics like those of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison and more.
’80s pop hits band Totally Neon follows the act on the Do Drop In Stage from 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
The Now, a staple of the southeastern Wisconsin cover band scene for over 14 years, will play in the Entertainment tent from 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Saturday begins with Random Maxx at Why Go By Stage from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The band was named Milwaukee’s Best Cover Band by the Shepherd Express in 2012. Gimme Skynard, Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, performs on the same stage from 4-7 p.m. Dirty Boogie, which performs throughout southeastern Wisconsin, follows at 9 p.m. at the Why Go By Stage.
Cassette-era rock band Jessie Marie and the Rippers are playing at the Do Drop In Stage at 11 a.m. The act is followed by Logan’s Run from noon-3 p.m. Logan’s Run is a Top 40 rock and country band performing greatest hits throughout the decades.
76 Juliet, based in Milwaukee, plays at Do Drop In Stage from 5-8 p.m. The band performs power pop to hair metal to country to rock.
FM Rodeo is playing the Entertainment Tent Saturday from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. The band plays classic country hits from the ’80s and ’90s up to today’s hits. The weekend concludes with Vinyl Road on Sunday at 4 p.m.
This year’s headliners are LANCO on Thursday at 5 p.m. and Brantley Gilbert on Saturday at 5 p.m.
The Washington County Fair will be held from July 21-25 at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center, 3000 Highway PV. For more details, visit www.wcfairpark.com/fair/.