Washington County Fair cancelled

The Washington County Fair is the next fair to fall to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Washington County Agricultural & Industrial Society Board of Directors announced the decision this morning.
“Planning the fair is a tremendous undertaking and our hearts break for the long list of people and organizations involved in the fair every year, including the exhibitors, staff, hundreds of dedicated volunteers and groups, sponsors, the carnival, food and commercial vendors, entertainment, equipment providers and the fairgoers who make the fair possible each and every year,” said Kellie Boone, executive director.
In place of virtual or in-person judging, the fair is working on a showcase/tribute to the exhibitors. The Fair Park Committee will also be meeting to discuss a possible alternate celebration of the fair towards the end of summer or early fall.