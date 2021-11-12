WEST BEND — The Washington County Golf Course (WCGC) is under a conservation easement through the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust (OWLT) as of Wednesday. County Board supervisors also approved the creation of an endowment fund to protect the land as a scenic open space.
Under the conservation easement, future land uses, activities and improvements are redistricted to ensure that the property remain under the ownership and operation of Washington County and be used for public access. The endowment fund, an investment fund that generates additional income, will be used for expansion, maintenance, operation and acquisition of the course, parks and trails.
“The endowment itself will help to fund a variety of things related to the Washington County parks, trails and golf course over time,” said County Executive Josh Schoemann. “That’s important and relevant to the easement itself because the easement in part is intended to keep that property public purpose and to keep the golf course a golf course for as long as possible.”
The county is allocating $1.25 million towards the endowment fund, and private donations are expected to be between $750,000 and $1.25 million, resulting in a total fund of up to $2.5 million. Fund advisors would control distribution of the endowment fund with recommendations from the County Board.
Throughout discussions of the easement and endowment fund, three amendments were proposed.
District 14 Supervisor Marcy Bishop requested an amendment to remove a portion of the proposed resolution. The language stated that the county could distribute up to 20 percent of their contribution to the fund, but would have to pay back the fund within five years and would not be able to withdraw any additional funds until it was repaid.
This amendment to the resolution passed.
Supervisors also discussed a proposal to remove the portion stating no other withdrawals could be made, but this did not pass.
District 17 Supervisor Tim Michalak proposed that the easement last until 2061, at which time the future County Board would vote on the matter. He stated that while he supports both the conservation easement and endowment fund, he did not want to “tie the hands” of future generations.
“This amendment is important so we don’t lock ourselves into something that I don’t think needs to be locked into. It is valuable. It is wonderful, but let’s give our future generations — the people who will be sitting in these chairs 40 years from now — a chance at modifying it if they believe it’s necessary for the betterment of the county with a two-thirds vote,” said Michalak.
“Washington County is a desirable place to live and in those 40 years that supervisor mentioned, we will most likely have more houses being built,” said Bishop. “I could see houses all around that park which makes this easement so much more important to protect that land from becoming houses or a business park.” She added that the whole idea of the conservation easement is to protect the land forever.
The easement and fund were proposed after the county was approached by representatives of families who originally donated for the creation of the golf course. They had contacted District 8 Supervisor Brian Krebs, Chairman Don Kriefall and Schoemann about the potential sale of three to four acres of the property. These discussions resulted in proposals to create an environmental easement and endowment fund.
If in the future a golf course is no longer a desirable use for the 283-acre property, the easement would ensure that the land would be used to enhance public access.