WASHINGTON COUNTY — On Wednesday, Washington County supervisors authorized the county to enter into a 10-year contract with Eagles Entertainment, Inc. to bring additional live performance acts to the Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center’s , as well as make several facilities improvements.
Prior to the contract being signed, the county had to receive approval from the majority of supervisors.
During the concert season of May through November, Eagles Entertainment, Inc. will host various concerts, festivals and family, commercial and community events. There may also be opportunities to hold off-season events within buildings.
Acts have not been officially booked at this time.
“Once signed, our hope is to have musical acts sometime this summer, but with everything going on with COVID and everything related to it, we don’t know for sure,” said County Executive Josh Schoemann.
He said their current goal is to ensure visitors to the Silver Linings Amphitheater have “the best experience possible,” even if it means waiting until next year. However, they are working to bring performances to the amphitheater in 2021.
In addition to events, Eagles Entertainment, Inc. will invest in a number of amphitheater improvements, including permanent restrooms and concessions and reconfiguring seating.
All improvements will be paid for by Eagles Entertainment, Inc. The company and county are working through what improvements will entail.
County Attorney Brad Stern worked with Peter Strand, one of the nation’s top entertainment lawyers based in Chicago, to assist in negotiations. Strand advised that the final agreement was in the county’s interest and they would be well-protected.
The county also plans to provide dozens of tickets to local charitable organizations.
“Individuals who normally wouldn’t be able to afford to attend a concert of the likes of which we’re going to bring to town to get in and see these shows at no cost. This was very important to us because we want to make sure that above all else, people remember this is a public facility with a public purpose. We want to make sure the public has access to these shows and is able to come in and enjoy the Fair Park,” said Stern.
The 10-year agreement comes with two optional five-year renewal periods by mutual agreement.
“Under this new leadership and management structure, we can finally begin seeing it used to its full potential. The economic impact of bringing top entertainment acts to the stage will be tremendous for the entire county in terms of revenue coming into and spread across the entire area,” said District 26 Supervisor Carroll Merry.
Some supervisors brought up concerns about noise levels and the impacts on quality of life for nearby residents.
“We live in that area for a reason, because there are farmlands and trees and green spaces, and to make sure that we’re respectful of that throughout these years,” said District 15 Supervisor Pamela Konrath.
As part of the contract, concerts will be over and the property cleared by midnight on show nights so as not to be disturbing.
There was also some discussion of the impacts on traffic along Highway 41 and security. Eagles Entertainment, Inc. will pay for additional deputies and security at the shows. The county will monitor conditions on Highway 41 for possible improvements in the future.
The measure passed 22-4, with District 12 Supervisor Joseph Gonnering, District 13 Supervisor Robert Hartwig, District 16 Supervisor Lois Krueger-Gundrum and District 24 Supervisor Peter Sorce voting no.