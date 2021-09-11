WASHINGTON COUNTY - Twenty years after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the memory of that day, and its impacts, have left a lasting stain on the memories of those who lead and teach in Washington County.
On Sept. 11, 2001, County Executive Josh Schoemann was a college student at UW-Whitewater, serving in the Army National Guard.
“Once I realized exactly what was happening, I told my professor I had to leave,” he said. He promptly went home and wanted for the phone to ring. At the time, he was relatively new to the guard and was unsure what to expect.
“I realized quickly that this was something on the scale of Pearl Harbor, but I didn’t even know what that meant, so it was a shock, and fear of the unknown,” he said. He added at the same time, he had to be ready for whatever was next.
That day changed the trajectory of Schoemann’s life. He was later called up to serve in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
“It changed my perspective seeing firsthand the service and sacrifice of my fellow comrades in that effort, and then also the trials and tribulations of the Iraqi people. It fundamentally changed who I am and what I wanted to accomplish in my life,” said Schoemann. “After that I literally dedicated the rest of my life to honoring the service and sacrifice of my fellow veterans who put their lives on the line.”
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Schoemann stated it is important to remember three things.
“First, never forget the lives lost on and after Sept. 11 related to the events of that day. Second, remember fondly that unity of our nation on 9/12 of 2001 in the days and months that followed,” he said. “And finally, I think especially in light of what happened in Afghanistan and what happened in Iraq, we really need to reflect as a nation who we are and what our values are and what types of leaders we want in place. We’ve certainly lost the resolve that we’ve had 20 years ago, and now is as good as time as ever to think long and hard about who we are as a people.”
Other county leaders were students during the attacks.
"On Sept 11th, 2001, I was sitting in a school art class when a large TV was wheeled into our room and we were all asked to stop what we were doing to view the horrific, breaking news,” said West Bend Mayor Chris Jenkins. “Even at that young age, your stomach dropped seeing planes hit the towers, with no one really comprehending what was happening at the time... It sparked in everyone a call to unite as one nation and to serve the greater good.”
At this time, Jenkins began to learn more about the world around him, local governance and public service.
“9/11 will forever be remembered as a time that Americans came together Ñ we should encourage the next generation to build that same level of selflessness and dedication to our nation and our communities,” he said.
Jackson Administrator Jen Keller was a second-grader at the time of the attacks.
“I was one of two kids in a middle-class, hardworking family. My parents never showed up in the middle of the day to pick me up,” she said. However, they did just that on 9/11.
She remembers seeing watching images in the news on a small box TV. While she was happy to be spending the afternoon with her mother, she stated “everything was also very terrifying.”
“I couldn’t grasp how bad it was until the days and weeks after when the media keeps rinsing and repeating,” she said. She remembered thinking it was not a good thing that her parents were home, especially “once you understand the world has stopped functioning as you know it.”
She also recalls the efforts of law enforcement officers and firefighters who rushed into the burning buildings, seeing the importance of those services on a national scale.
Keller likens the events of that day to calls first responders receive today, which includes events to “the most exhaustive scale.”
Education
While many adults have memories of 9/11, children in grades K-12 were not yet born when the events occurred.
Mike Lewandowski and Mike Kieser, both social studies teachers at West Bend East High School, tie in information about 9/11 for their students to make it more personal.
On 9/11, teachers, especially those in the social studies department, had televisions turned on. When the bells rang, students moved quietly to their next class.
“You’d go home and if there was coverage on about this, you felt bad if you walked away from it like you needed to have that information,” said Kieser.
Teachers would speak to students about the events in class. By the end of the week, he said, he felt emotionally drained.
Lewandowski also remembers a student in his freshman global studies class. Parents began pulling their kids out of school, but he learned this student in particular was of Arab descent.
“Even that early on the first day, the people that were from the Middle East were worried about backlash,” he said.
Kieser, who teaches government and law, found he needed to adjust his lessons over time. In the immediate years that followed, he provided more of an update about what the government had done following the attacks and the current state of the country. About five to six years later, he began filling in more information. Ten years passed, and the students did not know many of the facts.
“What I like to do is find out through a brief discussion what they know upfront and some kids have some knowledge of it,” he said. He then shares a 20-minute video of a compilation of Fox News coverage throughout the day, showing images of events as they happened.
Twenty years later, Lewandowski teaches in the same room as he did on 9/11. Today, he said many kids know the number of people who died and the war that followed, but he wanted to humanize the events.
On Friday, he asked the kids in his class what the qualities and characteristics of a hero are and who is a hero in their mind. Lewandowski then showed a video documenting boats that arrived in Manhattan to carry 500,000 New Yorkers off the island. The Coast Guard had sent out a call and hundreds of boaters responded.
“It gets the message across that you can be a hero when it presents itself,” he said.
“I was trying to relate to the kids what it was like for us,” said Lewandowski.
He now uses another event that completely disrupted lives: the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the horrors remembered by many of that day, one memory that is also powerful was the nation’s response.
“It did serve to unite people,” said Kieser. “Even that day, members of Congress sang ‘God Bless America’ together. In time, people go back to their points of view, but at least for a while it did serve to lighten things up.”
“It was remarkable. I remember that feeling of everyone coming together,” said Lewandowski.