WEST BEND — To help identify the barriers in receiving treatment and provide better connections to those struggling with addiction, county leaders and providers of mental health and substance abuse disorder gathered for a roundtable discussion Tuesday to talk about the best use of funding received from a recent opioids settlement.
County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Department of Human Services Director Julie Driscoll were joined by Affiliated Clinical Services, Inc. owner Jim Giese, Ph.D. and providers from Human Services, Alarus, Exodus House, Professional Services Group and Elevate, Inc. joined for a tour of Affiliated Clinical Services and the roundtable discussion.
In late July, Gov. Tony Evers signed Assembly Bill 374 into law relating to the settlement of opioid litigation. Washington County is expected to receive millions of dollars to help fund abatement and mitigation measures. “We know we can be more effective as treatment providers when we build coalitions with our partners and our colleagues. Everyone that’s here, we consider a colleague with the same mission,” said Giese.
Schoemann also signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring September 2021 as National Recovery Month. This year’s theme is “Recovery is for everyone.”
“Preliminary data shows that in 2019, we had 16 overdose deaths in Washington County. Unfortunately, in 2020, we had 25,” said Driscoll. “It’s increasing. I think that there’s a lot that the pandemic had to do with that.”
Data through August of this year found eight confirmed deaths and 18 pending results, making the county on-track to have about 40 overdose deaths.
Feedback from clients stated that while the county provides good access to services for those in the criminal justice system, access to treatment for those seeking immediate treatment is limited. There is also a need for a centralized, coordinated effort for treatment based on individuals’ needs.
Driscoll said they see a mix of individuals who are court-ordered to receive treatment and those seeking it independently.
Another theme brought up in the feedback is wraparound or supportive services, such as transportation, sober houses, housing and employment needed to access care.
For example, some individuals may need to attend treatment four days per week. They may not have a valid driver’s license or support from loved ones to drive them. The cost of cabs and ride shares could add up, preventing lowincome individuals from accessing treatment. Instead, they walk, bike or try to find someone who can drive them. To help combat this, Schoemann stated that meaningful transportation is a major takeaway from the discussion.
Providers also spoke about insurance as the transition from Medicare/ Medicaid to private insurance is difficult. Clients may have high copays, opt for a lower level of support to help reduce costs or have a perceived value of services below the costs associated. Sometimes, they may need to choose between receiving treatment or having a job.
“It’s the illusion of addiction being within a person’s free will,” said Mical Schaffer of Affiliated Clinical Services.
While there are still barriers to overcome, Washington County has seen several improvements in care. Schoemann stated it is a “180-degree difference” from when he first came to the county eight years ago. At the time, waitlists for treatment were much longer, and there was little interest in tackling the issue of addiction.
“We are making good progress. There’s certainly plenty of room to improve, but to see rooms that are filled on events that Elevate has held and others with people who really have had a complete psychological, philosophical ideological shift on that issue in the most conservative county is Wisconsin is really impressive,” said Schoemann.
They also talked about the value of sober living, especially for women, being reactive for government and services and taking a stance against marijuana use and legislation. During the discussion, several providers stated that marijuana has become an increasing issue and is now more destructive than in the past. Providers are seeing a greater amount of THC in drug tests. Decades ago, the average person would have around 350-500 nanograms per milliliter. Now, they see young people with tests results of of 1,000 to more than 2,000 nanograms per milliliter.
One of the reasons is that marijuana now tends to contain a more potent dose of THC. The providers also stated this leads to a lack of motivation and a large amounts of money being spent.
The exact amount and date of when the county will see the settlement is not yet determined, but the group hopes to use these connections with one another to establish a path towards connecting those in need with treatment and services.