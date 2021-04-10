Washington County Parks announce partnership with 1840 Brewing Company

GERMANTOWN — The Washington County Park and Trail System announced this week their continued partnership Wednesday with 1840 Brewing Company from Milwaukee. For the second summer, 1840 will host a series of beer gardens throughout Washington County parks.
“Come on out to our parks and enjoy everything we have to offer with our upcoming beer gardens,” said County Executive Josh Schoemann.
“We are thrilled to be bringing our traveling beer garden series back to Washington County for another summer,” said 1840 Brewing Company Owner Kyle Vetter. “The parks are beautiful and the community is so welcoming it was an easy decision to return for another season. We can’t wait to share our beers with you at one of the 10 summer events.”
The 1840 Brewery Beer Garden Series will be Fridays between June and October from 4-9 p.m.
The garden will be at Homestead Hollow County Park, N120-W19809 Freistadt Road, Germantown on June 4, June 11, July 9, July 23, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10; at Ackerman’s Grove County Park, 4875 County Highway Z, West Bend on June 25; Heritage Trails County Park, 4668 County Highway E, Slinger on July 30; Leonard J. Yahr County Park, 799 Orchard Valley Road, West Bend on Aug. 20; and at Sandy Knoll County Park, 2064 Wallace Lake Road, West Bend, on Oct. 16.
The Aug. 20 date is also the grand opening of the newly extended beach at Leonard J. Yahr Park, and the Oct. 16 date will also serve as a fundraiser to benefit the local community.
Last year, $1,400 was donated to United Way and seven large boxes of food was donated to Full Shelf Food Pantry following the fundraising event.