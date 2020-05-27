RICHFIELD — An alleged incident of child enticement that occurred earlier this month turned out to be a false report, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The initial incident was reported in Richfield near Whispering Ridge Drive and Scenic Drive on May 8. It was originally reported that a juvenile female was approached by a man who attempted to abduct her and then fled the area in a brown van.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been actively investigating this incident over the past several weeks.
According to a press release, over the course of the investigation, several inconsistencies in the juvenile’s story were identified.
“Washington County Sheriff’s investigators confronted the juvenile with these inconsistencies today (Wednesday) at the Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile admitted that at no time did a man approach her and attempt to abduct her,” reads the release. “She reported that a male subject was walking down the road in her direction from a distance and that she believes she heard him say ‘come here.’ She said that she became fearful and ran from the area. She admitted to fabricating the story to authorities.”
Sheriff’s Office officials clarified that there is no credible threat in this case. The department is no longer looking for anyone or any vehicle in relation to this report.
“We take all reports seriously and dedicate all necessary resources to the pursuit of justice. We received an almost overwhelming response from the community in this case and all leads were looked into. We are appreciative of the community response to this incident and are saddened by the fear, anger, and uncertainly that this report caused within our community,” reads the release.
It is a crime to file a false police report in the state of Wisconsin. However, in this case no criminal action will be taken based on the juvenile due to their age and lack of prior contact with law enforcement.