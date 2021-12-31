WASHINGTON COUNTY — COVID-19 transmission rates in Washington County have doubled in the last two weeks. On Dec. 17, the transmission of COVID-19 was 363.1 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days. On Wednesday, the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department reported transmission rates were 738.1 cases, according to the WOPHD COVID-19 dashboard last updated that day.
There are 2,896 cases of COVID-19 in the county. There have been 25,361 total cases and 232 deaths. Thirty-five residents have been hospitalized for COVID19 in the last 30 days.
About 55 percent of eligible Washington County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 52.3 percent have completed the series.
Of the county’s population ages 5-11, 13.3 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 42 percent of the population ages 12-17 have also received at least one dose.
All Washington County zip code areas have a high transmission rate.
The 53022 zip code area (Germantown) has the highest transmission rate in the county with 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents. The 53002 zip code area (Allenton) has the lowest at 479.8 cases.
The combined West Bend zip code areas of 53090 and 53095 have a transmission rate of 672.3 cases.
Data for school district boundaries and school age children was not updated in time for this article.