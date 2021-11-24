Washington County's first biennial budget signed into law

WEST BEND — County Executive Josh Schoemann signed the first biennial budget not only for Washington County, but for any local government in the state of Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Several County Board supervisors and state senators and representatives gathered at the Herbert J. Tennies Government Center Tuesday evening to witness the signing of 2019 Act 42.
The budget was co-sponsored by Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown and Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport.
“The reason we’re all here today is that we’re excited that this is the first ever biennial budget for local government for the state of Wisconsin,” said Schoemann.
He also thanked those who made the budget possible, including Ramthun, Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, and Gundrum, who is also a former Washington County Board chairman and the original author of the biennial budget.
“It’s great because that was my very first bill that was signed into law and actually getting to see it utilized and enacted locally. You’re the first county to do that I’m aware of,” said Gundrum.
“We’ve got so many other people here today recognizing this great accomplishment for Washington County and of course all of the people in the state of Wisconsin, so I’m pleased to be able to sign the first ever biennial budget for local governments here in the state of Wisconsin and I’m even more excited to sign it because it cuts our property tax levy by $1 million over the next over the biennium,” said Schoemann.
The biennial budget appropriates funds for the years 2022-23, and decreases the property tax rate from $2.2377 per $1,000 of property value in 2021 to $2.0585 per $1,000 of property value in 2022. The total county tax levy will be reduced by $500,000 in both 2022 and 2023.
The County Board adopted the budget on Nov. 10, which allocates $139,236,924 in 2022 and $135,353,252 in 2023 for departmental appropriations, revenues and use of fund equity.